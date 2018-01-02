Step Inside a Tribeca Townhouse Decked Out with Brazilian Furnishings

Stationed in the heart of New York City’s Tribeca neighborhood, DDG’s 12 Warren is a whimsical building with a hand-laid bluestone exterior and terraces that jut out in a Jenga-like fashion. The interiors are just as playful. Case in point: a three-bedroom, four-and-a-half bath townhouse with a sculptural spiral staircase that connects all three floors, double-height ceilings, modern light fixtures, and floor-to-ceiling windows that look out to the city.

Brazilian design gallery ESPASSO and interior design firm In Plus Inc furnished the three-story townhouse with contemporary and vintage pieces that add warmth and glamour to every inch of the swanky space. Vintage armchairs by Jorge Zalszupin, a limited-edition floor lamp by Carlos Motta Koguma, a Cubos Libres coffee table by Claudia Moreira Salles, and a vintage Esfera armchair by Ricardo Fasanello give the crisp white great room a cozy yet sophisticated look. A limited-edition mole armchair and ottoman by Sergio Rodrigues star in the adjacent office space. Artwork by Luciana Brito Galeria and vintage items by Liceu de Artes e Ofícios and Joaquim Tenreiro add additional sophistication throughout the abode.

In the dining room, chairs by Giuseppe Scapinelli pair with a dark wood dining table to create an elevated dining space that can seat up to eight diners at a time. Wood cabinets, a black waterfall island, and sleek white appliances add modern allure to the open-concept kitchen. Sizable bedrooms promise a good night’s rest for residents and guests alike. Outside, the walled-in courtyard is outfitted with lounge chairs.

Close to Tribeca attractions such as Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown and the Woolworth Building, the ritzy residence will be a welcome home base for New Yorkers.

Buyers can choose to purchase all of the furniture, artwork, and accessories if desired. The residence is currently on the market for $6.9 million.