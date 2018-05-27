This $25 Million San Francisco Townhouse Channels All the Romance of Paris

Set in San Francisco’s Russian Hill neighborhood (a quaint area known for the touristy, crooked Lombard Street), 2626 Larkin is a charming masterpiece inspired by the timeless allure of centuries past. Architect Sandy Walker and interior designer Helga Horner renovated the interiors with chic, one-of-a-kind furnishings reminiscent of a Parisian property. Spread across approximately 9,570 square feet, the six-story townhouse has four bedrooms, five full baths, a separate guest apartment with a private entrance, and a rooftop terrace.

A hand-hammered, three-story bronze handrail made by Brian Martin Metals serves as the centerpiece of the open-concept home, while the three-story chandelier above is guaranteed to be a conversation starter. (Designed by Italian glass manufacturer Venini, it’s one of only seven with this design worldwide.) Fossil stone and petit Belgian granite sourced from Europe grace the entry floor, and lime plaster walls give the space an elegant, understated look. Throughout the townhouse, a playful mix of old (two Juliet balconies reminiscent of architecture from bygone days) and new (a suede-walled elevator foyer) create a sophisticated retreat.

The gourmet kitchen is outfitted with Calacatta de Michelangelo marble, Miele appliances, and walnut cabinets, and the nearby living room has white oak floors and oak cabinets. The master suite comes with a custom dressing room and a master bath with pale blue quartz slabs and vanities clad in custom eglomise in a silver-gray onyx design.

Like other San Francisco area homes, the residence has plenty of entertaining space. The home also includes a wine cellar, a gym, an office, and an entertainment floor with a custom fireplace and a curved bronze bench encircled by carved textured walnut panels. Outside, a garden, a summer kitchen, and water fountains overlook the Golden Gate Bridge and the Palace of Fine Arts.

The home, which also has a four-car garage, is currently on the market for $25 million. Stephen Gomez, Val Steele, Stephen Patton, and Bryant Kowalczyk of GPK Luxury Real Estate hold the listing.