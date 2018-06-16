Light and Space Fill a $55,000-Per-Month Townhouse on Manhattan’s Upper West Side

“My vision is to create open, bright, family-friendly spaces that are always luxurious but not showy,” says Dana Lowey Luttway, founder of Holliswood Development LLC in Manhattan. “We do use very high-end everything, but I define luxury as comfort and peace.” The 8,500-plus-square-foot, seven-bedroom, eight-and-a-half-bath townhouse Luttway just brought to the market on Manhattan’s West 76th Street delivers on all fronts.

When she purchased the building, she recalls, “It was like bombed-out Beirut with pigeons nesting in the roof.” Behind the original 1910 brownstone exterior is a warmly modern residence with light pouring in from three sides: the north, where a schoolyard ensures the absence of anything that blocks sunshine; the south, through the completely glass-fronted garden-facing facade; and above, where a skylight invites in more natural illumination.

Lowey Luttway excavated below the structure to create a subway-tiled wine cellar with room for 1,000 bottles. On the main floor, past a mudroom, lounge, and sleek white kitchen, the dining room ceiling soars to double height, revealing the presence of a mezzanine over the rooms we’ve just passed. That mezzanine accommodates a wet bar, a family room with a fireplace, and handsome contemporary lighting. Marble-lined baths, hardwood floors, and oversized steel windows star throughout. Comfortable contemporary furnishings are not included in the selling price, but Lowey Luttway is open to negotiating additional costs for specific pieces.

“One of my passions is how I like to use space,” she says. That passion comes through in the sensitive way in which every one of the five stories, including the roof deck, conveys a sense of spaciousness and comfort.

Individuals who are interested in renting or purchasing the property can contact Josh Sarnell and Melinda Lombardi-Meyer of Citi Habitats. The New York City property costs $55,000 per month to rent or $16 million to purchase.