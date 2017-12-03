Brazilian Cherry-Wood Floors and Soaring Ceilings Steal the Show at This NYC Triplex Penthouse

New York City penthouses often showcase ultramodern amenities like stainless-steel appliances and marble baths, but the 3,721-square-foot triplex penthouse at 170 Mercer Street in New York City’s ritzy SoHo neighborhood displays more traditional elements, like Brazilian cherry-wood floors and built-in bookshelves. The resulting aesthetic is a light-drenched city oasis that strikes the right balance between timeless touches (like a wood-burning fireplace and a grand staircase) and modern must-haves (such as an integrated rail system made for display art as well as Bulthaup cabinetry and Sub-Zero appliances in the kitchen).

The swanky master suite encompasses the entire first floor. Custom Brazilian wood closets, a full laundry room, and a bath with a double sink, glass shower, and tub create a spa-like retreat—but the standout attraction is the grand library and study outfitted with floor-to-ceiling, custom-milled bookshelves.

On the second floor, a gourmet kitchen opens to a formal dining room with oversized glass windows. Top-of-the-line appliances, a pantry, and a temperature-controlled storage closet will make budding chefs reluctant to leave. There’s also a bedroom and a powder room made for guests.

The glass-encased third floor features a living area with a wood-burning fireplace and floor-to-ceiling walls of glass that lead to two large outdoor terraces, where residents can glimpse Manhattan’s skyline. The floor also has a third bedroom with an en suite bath. Direct elevator entry is available on each floor, but there’s also a grand staircase with glass partitions for those who prefer to walk.

Wendy Maitland and Ginger C. Brokaw of Brown Harris Stevens hold the listing. The residence is currently on the market for $10 million.