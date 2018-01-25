Here’s Your Chance to Live in a Medieval French Village

Located in Èze, a mountaintop commune in the Côte d’Azur that dates back to the Middle Ages, Villa Mandara is tucked into the mountainside near the shimmering blue waters of the Mediterranean Sea. With endless sea views, tranquil gardens, a tennis court, and an infinity pool, this newly constructed compound can rival some of the hottest French Riviera havens. The one-of-a-kind estate is composed of 11 bedrooms and 11 full baths, providing an abundance of space for residents and guests.

With a main house, two guest homes, and a guardian apartment, the exquisite estate offers 10,979 square feet of living space. Portuguese travertine flooring as well as a mix of Italian, Calacutta, Arasbacatta, Onyx, and Mosaic stones are scattered throughout the villa, adding an elegant touch to the seaside estate. Polished Italian furnishings grace the kitchen and pair well with the sleek Gaggenau appliances. Floating glass lights star in the massive double living room, which opens up to a breathtaking terrace and pool overlooking the vast sea. The lower level of the main house holds a sports room and an underground 12-car garage that would be the perfect place to stow a Lamborghini Huracán Performante.

“Villa Mandara is absolutely one of the most impressive properties on the French Riviera, benefiting from the perfect location . . . facing south over a breathtaking panoramic sea view,” says Peter Illovsky, president of Côte d’Azur Sotheby’s International Realty. Cobblestone streets and low archways connect the ancient city. Trek to the top of the commune to find castle ruins and a cactus garden that offer panoramic views of the sea.

The heart of Monaco is only a short 10-minute car ride away, providing access to some of the world’s most renowned hotels, restaurants, shops, and—in September—the Monaco Yacht Show.

Illovsky is representing the property. Price is available upon request.