A Hawaii Estate with Two Waterfalls and an Olympic Swimming Pool Is the Picture of Paradise

Characterized by lush tropical foliage, thundering waterfalls, multicolored beaches, and rugged cliffs, Hawaii is the textbook definition of paradise. While there are plenty of high-end homes for those looking to put down roots in the picture-perfect destination, the crème de la crème just might be Water Falling Estate. Situated on a cliff-side promontory on the northeast coast of the Big Island, the one-of-a-kind residence faces two natural waterfalls that flow into the Pacific Ocean below.

Spread across more than nine acres, the gated estate is anchored by a four-story reinforced concrete home with five bedrooms and five bathrooms. Floor-to-ceiling walls of glass, wood ceilings and ceiling fans, and tile floors give the home a traditional Hawaiian-style feel, while a 52-inch, glass pneumatic air-compression elevator allows residents to easily access all floors. The open-concept floor plan includes a combined living/dining area that overlooks the water and a master suite that comes with a sitting area and sumptuous bathroom. State-of-the-art appliances and dark countertops star in the kitchen, which is positioned just steps from a patio where residents can enjoy dinner with a view. The wraparound patio overlooks the waterfalls, and a series of steps leads to the rocky shore.

Perfect for a leisurely lunch or after-dinner cocktails, the rooftop deck can also accommodate private landings on its three helipads. The lighted tennis/basketball court has stadium-style seating for up to 450 spectators, and there is also a golf practice facility and an aquatic center. The undisputed star of the show, however, is the oceanfront water complex, which is made up of an Olympic swimming pool with three lanes and starting blocks, a 16-foot deep diving pool with an elevated platform and springboard, a children’s pool, two spas and a sauna, a wet bar, and a grill.

The home is listed for $12.5 million. Carrie Nicholson of Hawaii Life holds the listing.