Beat the Blues at This Waterfront Home on Mykonos

On the Greek island of Mykonos, whitewashed homes provide a picture-perfect contrast to the blue-green Aegean Sea and cobalt skies above. Known for its 16th-century windmills and sugary beaches, the Greek isle exudes the sort of postcard charm that makes visitors want to return year after year.

Some of those iconic views can be glimpsed from Elysium, a 7,534-square-foot home nestled onto a hilltop overlooking Mykonos Town and the sea. In keeping with the island’s characteristic white-and-blue aesthetic, the contemporary stone residence features white walls and creamy stone floors throughout, with large glass windows that frame the blue expanse beyond. Inspired by ancient Greek Cycladic architecture, the residence has a minimalist design anchored by stone hallways and crisp white hues. Nine sumptuous bedrooms—including a master suite with a private outdoor pool and hot tub—are spread out among the main and guest house. Retractable glass walls create a seamless transition between the interior living spaces and outdoor entertaining areas, while a cave cellar made to hold wines and spirits functions as an underground lair.

Outside, a sunbathing terrace with a barbecue and covered dining area overlooks the sea and port below. Silhouetted by the Aegean Sea and blue skies above, the infinity pool offers panoramic views of three tiers of blue—an endless visual delight meant to soothe the soul.

Price is available upon request.