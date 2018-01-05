Waterfront Miami Mansion Designed by Kobi Karp Hits the Market for $22 Million

Miami is a city that needs no introduction. Bustling with nightlife, shops, activities (including the recently concluded Art Basel Miami Beach), and a culinary scene that is on the verge of becoming one of the next hot spots for rising chefs, the Magic City has a little something for people of all ages.

Located a short 20-minute drive outside of Miami, 3550 Matheson Avenue is a stunning waterfront property with unparalleled views of Coral Gables and Key Biscayne. The contemporary glass residence was designed by noted Miami architect Kobi Karp, whose portfolio includes a vast array of residential developments, visually stunning homes, and haute hotels.

The geometrical-style tri-level home sits at just over 21,000 square feet and is a study of sharp angles and floor-to-ceiling glass windows, featuring five spacious bedrooms, five baths, and an additional three half baths. Unique to the master suite is the private sun terrace (perfect for sipping a morning espresso or an evening night cap), roomy his-and-her walk-in closets, and an opulent master bath with an aroma steam shower.

White walls and hardwood floors mingle effortlessly with the bright and airy feel of the ritzy residence. The sleek kitchen is a portrait of high-end appliances and a bounty of countertop space. Quaint lounge spots can be found on all three levels, including the rooftop which offers not just a killer view but also a sizable plunge pool and plenty of room for alfresco dining. Additional amenities include a gym and 60-foot lap pool with outdoor shower on the ground floor, an elevator, and a five-car garage. Outside, 350 feet of waterfront, complete with a private boat lift, give the home a nautical feel.

3550 Matheson Avenue is on the market for $22 million and is being represented by Jorge Uribe of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty.