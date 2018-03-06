4 Properties That Just Might Make You Want to Move to the West Coast

There’s lots to love about the East Coast: distinct seasons, snow days, and gorgeous estates. But the West Coast’s sunny weather and laid-back pace make it a popular hot spot. From a redwood retreat in Northern California to a waterfront estate in Washington, the following properties are perfect for anyone thinking of moving to the West Coast.

Medina, Washington

Located at the edge of Lake Washington in Medina with a southern view of Mount Rainier, Medina Waterfront Estate is a 5,300-square-foot home hidden among trees and surrounded by gardens. Set on 150 feet of water frontage, the home provides endless opportunities for adventure on Lake Washington. An entrance driveway with landscaped hedges and Seafoam rose trees welcomes guests into the nature-centric oasis.

Built in 1929, the six-bedroom home features historic details such as a clinker-brick exterior. Herringbone pathways and the Bowman Garden—which consists of all-white English gardens—grace the outdoors, giving the Pacific Northwest estate an English touch. A lake lawn, boxwood gardens, a fruit orchard, and a camellia garden create an astounding landscape and retreat into nature. The property grounds are registered at the Smithsonian and have been used for several events and fundraisers, including charity events featuring artist Dale Chihuly’s captivating glass artwork.

The peaceful estate is listed by Sotheby’s International Realty for $28 million.

Ross, California

Encircled by a grove of mature redwoods, the two-story home at 9 Woodside Way in Ross, Calif., was inspired by its tranquil surroundings. Dramatic rooflines pair with wide-plank, reclaimed old-growth redwood and stacked limestone accents, while stacked limestone walls and water features lead the way to the 12-foot glass entry doors.

Spread across 5,020 square feet, the home has five bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths. The light-drenched great room shows off 16-foot ceilings lined with reclaimed redwood, wide-plank quarter-sawn oak floors, and sliding glass walls that open to the tree-lined backyard. One of the home’s most unique features is a floor-to-ceiling double-sided fireplace that anchors the great room on one side and an outdoor patio on the other.

The master suite has a unique bathtub made from reclaimed Hawaiian koa wood and a glass wall that opens to an outdoor shower, while the other baths have book-matched marble slabs or sandblasted stone. The timber treasure is currently on the market for around $12.5 million. Scott Woods and Bill Smith of Pacific Union hold the listing.

Vashon, Washington

Situated along 1,000 feet of water frontage on Vashon Island, 8415 SW Soper Road offers panoramic views of Washington’s sky-high, snowcapped mountains. The nearly 16,000-square-foot property features five bedrooms, a library, a 10-seat movie theater, and a 2,800-bottle wine cellar. Heated floors and stone furnishings sourced from a quarry Michelangelo frequented are featured prominently throughout.

Six ponds and five waterfall features turn the outdoor spaces into an oasis, but the property’s real treasure is a private putting green where you can perfect your golf swing. The home was listed for $20 million.

Westlake Village, California

Film producer Thomas Tull listed his 33-acre estate in Westlake Village, Calif., for $85 million. After purchasing the compound, Tull and his wife, Alba, reimagined the existing homes from the ground up, adding additional space and modern amenities to create an out-of-this-world estate. In total, there are 12 bedrooms and 18 full baths spread out across four separate homes.

The estate is anchored by a 32,000-square-foot main house with 360-degree views of the surrounding mountains. Tall ceilings, chandeliers, ornately carved fireplaces, and rich wood and stone accents give the home a stately and sophisticated feel. Film buffs will be drawn to the Dolby-certified 18-seat theater, while oenophiles will appreciate the formal wine-tasting room. Spread across 5,000 square feet, the sumptuous master suite shows off massive walk-in closets, his-and-her baths, and a covered loggia with an outdoor fireplace.

The 2,600-square-foot pool house is equipped with a one-of-a-kind day spa with a Himalayan salt room, sauna, and tanning room. There’s also a quarter-acre lake stocked with three kinds of fish, four cascading pools inspired by Monet’s gardens in France, two swimming pools, and a five-acre organic garden with a 1,500-square-foot glass greenhouse.

Jordan Cohen of RE/MAX holds the listing for the $85 million estate.