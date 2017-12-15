What $20 Million Will Get You Across the United States

There are many factors to keep in mind when buying a new home—from how much to put down for a down payment to whether you want to fork over a little extra to live near the water. But one of the most important tasks is finding a property that checks off everything on your list while also staying within your budget. The good news for those looking in the U.S. is that North America has the most $10 million-plus listings in the world, meaning there are plenty of options to choose from.

If you have a budget of $20 million, here’s what you can currently buy across the United States—from a four-bedroom penthouse in the City of Angels to a posh beach cottage in New York.

A Five-Bedroom Waterfront Home in Vashon, Washington

Situated along 1,000 feet of water frontage on Vashon Island, 8415 SW Soper Road offers panoramic views of Washington’s sky-high, snowcapped mountains. The nearly 16,000-square-foot property features five bedrooms, a library, a 10-seat movie theater, and a 2,800-bottle wine cellar. Heated floors and stone furnishings sourced from a quarry Michelangelo frequented are featured prominently throughout.

Six ponds and five waterfall features turn the outdoor spaces into an oasis, but the property’s real treasure is a private putting green where you can perfect your golf swing.

A Four-Bedroom Penthouse in Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles–based interior designer LM Pagano, who has designed residences for Hollywood stars such as Nicolas Cage and Johnny Depp, used custom Swarovski-crystal light fixtures, crisp whites, and glass accents to create a glamorous penthouse at the Remington in Los Angeles. One of only two penthouses in the Wilshire Corridor building, the two-story residence has a distinctly European feel. A curved white staircase designed by Pagano leads to a second-story Juliet balcony that overlooks the living room, while glass doors on the main level lead outside to the terrace.

Silver-leafed, hand-painted, custom de Gournay Plum Blossom wallpaper stars in the master suite along with a glass fireplace and custom-designed mirrored vanity and double armoire. Bespoke Moroccan tile floors and honed Calacatta gold marble countertops give the kitchen a sleek aesthetic, while Murano glass fixtures and a light-sky-blue dining booth add a touch of whimsy. Private elevator access from the building’s lobby guarantees discretion for VIP guests.

A Five-Bedroom Waterfront Home in North Haven, New York

Actress and model Christie Brinkley’s North Haven estate at 1 Fahys Road is a three-story, 5,500-square-foot home that provides direct access to Sag Harbor and 327 feet of sandy beachfront.

Originally built in 1843, the five-bedroom home includes plenty of period furnishings and pieces. Grand columns, oak banisters, wide-planked pine floors, and four brick fireplaces are just a few of the details that represent the estate’s historic ambience. Modern additions include the kitchen’s bold soapstone and marble countertops. The charming master suite holds a sitting room, bath, and private terrace that offer sweeping views of the harbor.

Outside, you’ll find that the pool, spacious lawn, and garden are perfect for barbecues and beach parties.

An Eight-Bedroom Waterfront Home in Miami Beach, Florida

Set on 125 feet of waterfront and surrounded by palm trees, 2318 North Bay Road provides a welcome change of pace from the nonstop action of Miami Beach. Built in 2009, the contemporary waterfront home offers 14,647 square feet of living space. Glass doors, white walls, and 12-foot ceilings give the two-story home a light and airy feel, while two interior courtyards with water features and vine-draped colonnades create a soothing oasis.

Eight bedrooms and 10 baths make up the light-drenched abode, which is spread across 2,000 square feet. Inside, the master suite has it all: a seating lounge, a wet bar, and his-and-hers Boffi closets. The custom Boffi kitchen is equipped with a large island and state-of-the-art appliances, and a formal dining room comes with arched doorways and sophisticated light fixtures. The home also features a game room, a gym, a library, and an 810-bottle glass-encased wine cellar. The property is listed for just under $20 million.