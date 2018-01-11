Live in a California Country Estate While Growing Your Own Million-Dollar Wine Business

Mendocino County—known for jagged cliffs that plunge into the Pacific Ocean alongside soaring redwoods—is a quiet retreat far less crowded than other California coastal communities. Tucked into this picturesque county is White Oak Ranch & Vineyard, a sprawling 255-acre property with a five-bedroom villa, 130 acres of vineyards, and Mediterranean plants, fruit trees, and herb gardens. Located about three hours north of downtown San Francisco, the region provides a slower pace for residents and a deep connection to the state’s finest offerings, including one of our favorite bottles of sparkling wine.

The French-inspired villa was based on the architectural style of farm homes in Provence, evoking a sophisticated yet rustic design. Sixteen French doors open to the pristine land beyond, and Italian-sourced windows, hand-hewn beam ceilings, Travertine-tiled floors, and wood-burning fireplaces set the scene for an eternally cozy home. A mix of terra-cotta tilework and bright green and butter yellow walls blend with exposed wood interiors.

The first floor of the home is composed of a fully equipped kitchen with quartz countertops, a 14-person dining room, a gallery, three large bedrooms, a TV room with a wet bar, and a winding staircase that leads to an impressive wine cellar. Upstairs, the master bedroom has walk-in closets, a foyer with its own wet bar and fridge, and a private balcony framing the budding landscape. A hallway leads to a library and office with a private bath and south-facing lookouts across the vineyards.

There are plenty of entertaining facilities: Enjoy the 1,800-square-foot pool and adjacent hot tub or the 1,000-square-foot workout center equipped with a sauna, two bathrooms, and a kitchen. This all-inclusive homestead also incorporates a scope of facilities, including a separate three-bedroom ranch house, a business headquarters and distribution facility, a hidden archery and shooting range, a professional equestrian and rodeo arena (designed with an announcer’s booth, holding pens, and corrals), and a stable and barn for a range of livestock. Equestrians pursuing their hobby or professional career can escape to the property’s stable or arena and then hit the trails around the property’s vineyards and hillsides.

The estate also gives owners the opportunity to bring in profits from the vineyards’ abundant grapes—owners have made approximately $1.2 million to $1.4 million a season. The vineyards were planted in 1981 by husband-and-wife duo Brian and Helen White, who have been responsible for the management and distribution from the beginning. They have been growing everything from Sauvignon Blanc to five different varieties of Portuguese grapes, which are then sold to wineries in Mendocino, Napa and Sonoma. This fine-tuned business is ideal for those dreaming of a work-from-home lifestyle with the best office views in town.

The property is listed for $21 million by Jim Martin of California Outdoor Properties.