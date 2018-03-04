These New York City Lofts Were Made for Art Lovers

New Yorkers who want to create their own in-house art gallery need look no further than the newly unveiled lofts at One Hundred East Fifty Third Street, a striking glass residential tower designed by Norman Foster + Partners. Created to function as downtown-style art lofts, the 15 gallery units were released for sale last month. Spread across five floors in the base of the 63-story tower, the open-concept abodes drew inspiration from the neighboring mid-century Seagram Building.

Ranging from 1,140 square feet to 4,607 square feet, the collection of one- and two-bedroom residences come with radiant-heated floors, 10-foot ceilings, Pagenaud and Sub-Zero appliances, and floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook the cityscape. Fluted concrete ceilings, exposed concrete columns, concrete walls, diamond-polished high-grade concrete floors, and brushed stainless-steel countertops give the units a chic, industrial look.

Expansive wall spaces act as a blank canvas ready to display notable works of art, while customized lighting systems can spotlight specific collections. “Norman Foster’s design strikes the perfect balance between the bright and open aesthetic of an art gallery and the comfortable intimacy of an elegant private home,” says Aby Rosen, co-founder and principal of RFR, who developed the building along with Vanke. “The loft residences at One Hundred East Fifty Third Street bring the downtown sensibility to Midtown, making them by far the most unique apartments for sale in the area.”

Residents will have access to building amenities including a 60-foot sunlit swimming pool, a fitness center, a sauna and steam room, and a dining concept by Michelin-starred chef Joël Robuchon. Located off Park Avenue in the Midtown Cultural District, the building is close to New York City hot spots such as Times Square and Central Park.

The building is on track to open to residents later this year. Compass and Classic Marketing are handling marketing and sales for the project.