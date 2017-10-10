1000M Is Chicago’s Newest 832-Foot Glass Tower, and You Can Own a Part of It

From the John Hancock building to the Willis Tower, Chicago has always been known for its architecture. Next year, construction will begin for 1000M, an 832-foot-tall glass tower that will further shape the Windy City’s skyline as one of the tallest buildings in the city. Designed by architect and longtime Chicago resident Helmut Jahn, the 323-unit condominium development will soar 74 stories above Lake Michigan and Grant Park.

Sales for the project officially launched this week, giving interested buyers the opportunity to purchase one- to four-bedroom units that range from 926 to 5,491 square feet. Interior designer Kara Mann oversaw the aesthetic, choosing wood floors and natural and handmade stone to complement floor-to-ceiling walls of glass and high ceilings. Kitchens showcase Sub-Zero refrigerators, Wolf ranges, and custom cabinets, while master baths include oversized showers and deep soaking tubs.

Head to the building’s state-of-the-art fitness center to use individual strength training, cardio, and yoga/barre rooms, or opt for a new look at the beauty bar and blowout station. Rejuvenate at the spa, where a steam room, salt room, meditation lounge, and hot and cold plunge pools await, or head to the 11th floor to pass time at the library, music conservatory, or outdoor terrace featuring formal gardens and walking paths.

The best views in the house can be found in the 72nd-floor winter garden, where year-round plants and green walls create a sky-high oasis and 19-foot glass walls frame the glittering city below. Club 1000, an adjacent full-service bar and lounge, features a sky terrace with telescopes and sculpture benches that overlook the lake.

The building is on track to be completed in 2021. Current prices range from around $557,000 for a one-bedroom unit to $8.5 million for a four-bedroom penthouse.