This Beverly Hills Home Is a Palatial Playground

Listed for just under $30 million, the newly constructed, ultra-modern glass gem at 1251 Shadow Hill Way in Beverly Hills is a palatial playground made for luxurious living. Designed by Joseph Ferrugio, the 11,073-square-foot home is characterized by floor-to-ceiling glass windows and pocket doors that overlook downtown Los Angeles. One of the most jaw-dropping features is the crescent-shaped, 110-foot infinity pool that seemingly spills over into the surrounding hills.

A door made of black glass and outfitted with biometric technology opens to reveal walnut-wrapped walls and beech-wood ceilings. Five bedrooms and six baths make up the layout, which includes a master suite with a sitting room, a sky-high terrace, and a bath with polished marble countertops and a soaking tub.

A floating walnut staircase leads to the second story, where a wraparound terrace and putting green await. A living green wall creates a jungle-like oasis on the entertaining level, which is equipped with a walk-in wine room, movie theater, wellness center, six-car gallery, and Calacatta marble bar with a window that looks into the swimming pool one level below.

Mauricio Umansky, Jon Grauman, and Brendan Fitzpatrick of the Agency and Sally Forster Jones and Lisa Sockolov of John Aaroe Group hold the listing.