Sales Begin at This New York City Residential Tower Inspired by Skyscrapers from the 1920s and ‘30s

Inspired by classic New York City skyscrapers from the 1920s and ’30s, 30 E 31 blends neo-Gothic and Art Deco architecture with contemporary amenities to create a timeless tower in Manhattan’s NoMad neighborhood. Developed by Ekstein Development Group and Pinnacle Group and designed by Morris Adjmi architecture firm, the 40-story building features a lattice crown and facade that forms a diagrid pattern at the top. Adjmi took notes from the surrounding Gothic architecture when designing the project—his first residential tower.

Sales have officially launched for the building, which offers 42 one- and two-bedroom units and a duplex penthouse. The majority of the residences span an entire floor, showcasing floor-to-ceiling windows, wide-plank European oak floors, and custom millwork throughout.

And while the stunning exterior of the building may feel like a step back in time to the Roaring Twenties, the interiors are an ultramodern delight: Gourmet kitchens are equipped with walnut cabinets sourced in Italy and appliances by Bosch, Wolf, and Sub-Zero, while master baths include Calacatta Prima marble-slab walls and European white-oak vanities with marble countertops.

Amenity spaces include a lounge with a double-sided black limestone fireplace, a garden, a private dining room with a catering kitchen, and a fitness center. Construction is on track to be completed in 2019. Current prices start at $1.65 million and go up to $12 million.