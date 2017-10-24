Philadelphia’s New 26-Story Luxury Glass Tower Is Now Open

Philadelphia’s striking new glass high-rise, 500 Walnut, was making headlines long before it opened its doors last week.

The 26-story residential tower broke records last summer when its 8,900-square-foot, bi-level penthouse sold for $17.85 million, making it the most expensive residential transaction in the city’s history. And the achievements keep on coming: More than two-thirds of the building sold prior to the official opening on October 17.

Developed by Scannapieco Development Corporation and designed by Cecil Baker and Partners, the exclusive project features only 35 private residences. With just one to two units per floor, the building provides plenty of privacy for discerning residents. The full-floor residences, spread across 4,300 square feet, are equipped with floor-to-ceiling windows, fireplaces, private elevator access, and spacious balconies with views of Independence Hall and the Delaware River.

Residents can socialize in the 4,000-square-foot landscaped outdoor terrace that overlooks Independence National Historical Park, swim in the skylit 50-foot lap pool, or work out in the state-of-the-art fitness center equipped with a yoga terrace, steam and sauna rooms, and a massage room. The building also includes automated robotic parking (where cars are parked automatically without a valet) and a wireless vehicle charging system.

Prices for the remaining units start from around $3 million.