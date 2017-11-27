Inside Bangkok’s Poshest New Condominium

Bangkok is a study in contrasts. One street may be teeming with vendors selling colorful scarves and elephant figurines, while the next may be completely still, dotted with temples and shrines that point to the skies and invite reflection.

The new 98 Wireless—a 25-story beaux-arts tower built by one of Thailand’s biggest real estate developers, Sansiri—brings the best of Bangkok together, with colorful, lively decor and sky-high spaces where residents can hide away from the busyness of the city below. Located next to the U.S. Ambassador’s residence and the largest park in downtown Bangkok on tree-lined Wireless Road—one of the most desirable streets in the entire city—the residential building features 77 two- and three-bedroom residences, including three penthouses. Ranging from 1,000 to 10,000 square feet, each unit is equipped with private elevators and 360-degree parkland views.

Influenced by European design, the building is lined with rare antiques, hand-knotted Persian rugs, and Carrara marble from the quarry where Michelangelo sourced the marble for his sculptures. A three-story crystal chandelier from Ralph Lauren Home welcomes residents and guests to the entrance hall; the fixture took more than a year to design and is the largest in the brand’s history.

The interior design was overseen by Anne Carson Interiors and Design Worldwide Partnership, and furnishings were sourced from the Ralph Lauren Home Collection. “The overall theme for the interior design is based on the most prestigious and elegant prewar apartment buildings—a beaux-arts style of architecture that is timeless and respectful of the past but elegant and appropriate for today,” says Carson. “Subtle touches that make this design stand out would be the grandness of the space, with the first floor being expansive and open yet inviting. The classic, traditional interior and fine-quality furniture upholstered in leather and fine fabrics are complimented with the finishing touches of beautiful artwork, accessories, and fresh flowers.”

Living rooms feature grand ceilings, solid-oak floors in a herringbone pattern, and walls of glass, while kitchens showcase top-of-the-line appliances, wine storage, and Statuario marble countertops and backsplashes imported from Italy. In the master baths, book-matched marble floors and walls pair with deep soaking tubs.

The first three floors are designated amenity spaces, offering everything from a swimming pool and hot tub to a tea room with a grand piano. The ritzy residential tower serves as the perfect home base for those who want to explore Thailand’s most treasured areas, from Phuket to Chiang Mai.