Sales Are Officially Underway for New Jersey’s Tallest Residential Tower

Sales have officially launched for 99 Hudson, a 79-story building that, once completed, will be the tallest residential tower in the entire state of New Jersey. Developed by China Overseas America, the U.S. division of Hong Kong–based China Overseas Holdings Limited, the posh building will house 781 residences ranging from studios to three-bedroom condos. Located in the Paulus Hook neighborhood of Jersey City, the luxe tower offers sweeping waterfront views and easy access to New York City.

Floor-to-ceiling walls of glass and oak floors star in the airy, open-concept units. Custom kitchens showcase state-of-the-art appliances and quartz stone countertops, while spa-like baths include ceramic backsplashes and porcelain tiles. The bedrooms and living rooms are equipped with floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook the cityscape, and throughout the space, neutral colors and hanging light fixtures give the units a soothing, sophisticated look.

Residents will have access to over 65,000 square feet of amenities, including a 24-hour-attended double-height lobby, a spa, a rooftop swimming pool with loungers, and a children’s playground. They can entertain guests at one of the indoor and outdoor barbecue areas or head to the fitness center (outfitted with yoga and Pilates studios) to exercise.

Though the units function as private oases removed from the hustle and bustle of city living, residents can also easily access New York City’s finest restaurants and bars.

Prices start in the high $800,000s.