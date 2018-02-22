Here’s What the Amenity Spaces at Aston Martin Residences Will Look Like

After breaking ground on its first-ever real estate project last fall (the aptly named Aston Martin Residences in downtown Miami), British automaker Aston Martin has unveiled never-before-seen renderings of the building’s amenity spaces. “In this, our first residential development, the interiors are inspired by Aston Martin but take into consideration Miami’s tropical environment,” says chief creative officer Marek Reichman, who has been tasked with seamlessly integrating the brand’s classic colors and materials into the building’s interior design aesthetic.

From hand-stitched leather door tabs and bespoke handles to gray and black carbon-fiber lobby furniture and unit address number-plate plinths, he and his team are using beautiful, bespoke elements to bring the brand’s vision to life in a timeless way. Common spaces that Reichman is overseeing include two private lobbies, a full-service spa, a salon lounge, a double-level fitness center, and an indoor/outdoor swimming pool with panoramic views of the city. The newly released renderings reveal common areas with floor-to-ceiling walls of glass that overlook the water, floating staircases that connect the floors, and whimsical light fixtures. In the gym, walls of glass look out to the water so residents can exercise while enjoying a stunning view; in the lobbies, neutral-hued furniture creates an inviting environment.

“Our design language is based on beauty and the honesty and authenticity of materials. It’s simple and pure, and it has an elegance attached to beautiful proportions. We are incorporating Aston Martin’s DNA through subtle details and fine craftsmanship, with an emphasis on comfort,” Reichman says. Homeowners can also opt to have the Aston Martin team design their individual units.

The 66-story, sail-shaped building will have 391 units priced from around $700,000 to $8.5 million. Penthouses range from just over $14 million to $50 million. The project is on track to open in 2021, and Cervera Real Estate is handling sales.