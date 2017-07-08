An Inside Look at Hollywood’s Hottest New Residences

Spinal Tap once pondered what to do if you’re already at 10 and need to go “one louder.” Likewise, the W Hollywood asks where to go if you are ready for an experience that’s above the penthouse.

Located on the 15th floor of the W Hollywood, each of the five residences that make up Above the Penthouses showcase a whole new side of Hollywood. Ranging from 2,395 to 5,078 square feet, each abode displays its own daring design.

Crafted by SFA Design with customized technology by BAM Luxury, the residences exhibit individual style and character, with unique design details that mirror the vivacity of Hollywood.

The largest of the lot, the Griffith (inspired by the Griffith Observatory) holds three beds and five baths, including a roughly 100-square-foot glass-encased steam shower with sweeping views of the Hollywood Hills.

Combining contemporary design with European timelessness, the three-bedroom Bower residence incorporates traditional elements such as a custom Nero Marquina stone fireplace mantle and Roman Doric columns to create a classic marvel. The master suite includes a wet bar, walk-in closet, and private terrace.

The three-bedroom Vista penthouse features a mix of suave design with an urban edge, resulting in a luxurious industrial aesthetic. Walnut louvers in the entry add a bold touch, and an 827-square foot patio space overlooks the historic Taft and Broadway buildings.

The Axiom and Altair are true embodiments of California casual with open loft-style kitchen, dining, and living areas.

Residents will have exclusive access to a rooftop pool, private residence entrance, fitness center, and screening space—all the amenities necessary to guarantee a chic California lifestyle. The residences range from $3.5 million to $9.5 million.