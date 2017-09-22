An Inside Look at the World’s First Livable Art Park

Life is sure to imitate art at Batulao Artscapes, a 350-acre art park envisioned by Filipino real estate developer and art collector Robbie Antonio. “Batulao Artscapes is meant to be the world’s first livable art park, where you can live in and amongst wonderful works of art,” he says of the $800 million development, which will be located 2 hours outside of Manila in the Philippines. “With this project, we hope to create a cultural landmark in Southeast Asia.”

Created for art enthusiasts of all ages, the one-of-a-kind project will feature four museums designed by Pritzker Prize architects, including a Visual Arts museum designed by Jean Nouvel and an Architecture and Design museum envisioned by Christian de Portzamparc. Around 4,000 homes pre-crafted by Revolution Precrafted will be available for design lovers who want to set up camp in the artistic village. Buyers can choose between 20 or so home designs during the first phase of development; additional design options will be available in later stages.

An on-site retail park will include casual and sit-down dining options and plenty of space for artists to mingle. There will also be venue space for fairs, festivals, and other events.

Prices for lots and homes will range from around $60,000 to $600,000.