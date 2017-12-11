// RR One

Architect Morris Adjmi’s New Residential Project to Open During the New Orleans Tricentennial

The Standard will feature 79 one- to three-bedroom units.

December 11, 2017
Morris Adjmi, a New York–based architect who has crafted Big Apple structures such as Manhattan’s Samsung building and Brooklyn’s Wythe Hotel, is known for designing buildings in historic neighborhoods that blend in with their time-tested surroundings. Adjmi’s passion for historic architecture was cultivated during his childhood in New Orleans, where he admired the timeless elegance of cast-iron French balconies and Creole cottages. It seems only fitting, then, that the prolific architect—who has overseen projects in Los Angeles, Miami, Philadelphia, New York City, and Washington, D.C.—is now working on his very first project in his hometown of New Orleans.

Developed by the Domain Companies, the Standard is a 15-story residential tower that will be the tallest condo building in the city upon completion. A metal façade and deep-set windows will mirror historic buildings in the Big Easy, while bronze, wood, and cobblestone will serve as a unifying theme throughout. Each of the building’s 89 units will showcase solid white oak floors, soaring ceilings, floor-to-ceiling glass walls, and vaulted angles. The kitchens will offer locally sourced walnut cabinets and white marble countertops, while master baths will include gray oak vanities, gray marble countertops, and soaking tubs. The best views can be glimpsed from the two 15th-floor penthouses, which offer sizable terraces that overlook the city.

Living and Dining Area  Courtesy Photo

In between sampling some of best cooking in the city and heading to the French Quarter for sugar-dusted beignets, residents will have access to around 30,000 square feet of outdoor amenities, including summer kitchens and barbecue stations, showers, a swimming pool, private cabanas, and gardens. There’s also an indoor clubhouse, a library, a media screening room, and a fitness center.

The one- to three-bedroom units are priced from $575,000 to $3.15 million. The Standard is on track to be ready for move-in by March 2018, in time for the yearlong Tricentennial festivities.

Building exterior  Courtesy Photo

