Are These the Coolest New Homes in Miami?

Look up the word “oasis” in the dictionary, and you just might find a picture of Veridian Grove, a forthcoming gated community in Miami, Fla. Envisioned by Sotolongo Salman Henderson Architects, all 20 of the modern estate homes have optional rooftop retreats with hot tubs, summer kitchens, sitting areas, and grass-covered spaces—peaceful havens in the middle of a busy city.

Available in four fully customizable layouts, each of the homes start at 6,000 square feet and range from six-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bath models to seven-bedroom, eight-bath designs. Every home features an inground swimming pool, summer kitchen, and staff quarters.

Inspired by a European courtyard, the Sequoia concept revolves around the outdoor swimming pool, summer kitchen, and cabana. Inside, the open-concept plan accommodates a gourmet kitchen, sumptuous bedrooms, and an inviting living room.

Walls of glass, open floor plans, and subtle accents make the Cypress layout feel warm and inviting. Native plants surround the home, creating a tropical retreat.

The Palm, well-suited for empty nesters or those with older children, features en suite bedrooms throughout, including a large master suite on the lower level. Outside, a covered terrace and summer kitchen were created to host parties.

In the Ivy, dramatic grand entrances lead to double-height living rooms and wall-to-wall glass doors that open to the swimming pool and garden.

Residents can also take advantage of the community’s heated swimming pool, fitness center, aerobics and yoga studio, gym, and other wellness amenities. Prices start at $2.6 million.