Aston Martin Residences Break Ground in Downtown Miami

Aston Martin has evolved beyond automobiles and speed boats by entering the real estate industry with its first-ever residential project: the Aston Martin Residences at 300 Biscayne Boulevard Way in Miami. The project, developed with G&G Business Developments, has officially broken ground, transferring the British brand’s “Art of Living” philosophy into a 66-story residential tower. Aston Martin’s core values speak of authenticity, innovation, and unprecedented access to the world’s finest offerings, and the glass-encased tower is intended to reflect this ethos.

Gleaming in its organically curved glory, the building embodies the sex appeal of a DB5 in architectural form. Just like the interiors of an Aston Martin, the building interiors display a certain design prowess. According to Aston Martin, owners will have every demand met—beginning with the four levels of amenities, which include everything from an infinity pool with a sky bar to a boxing gym, virtual golf room, and full-service spa. Residents will also have access to a 24-hour butler, a self-parking garage, and private docks for sailing yachts—all contributing to the elevated style of living.

Choose from one- to five-bedroom units with 10- to 12-foot ceilings, expansive glass windows, custom kitchens, white marble flooring, private balconies, and European cabinetry. Luxe living takes on new heights in the 19,000-square-foot penthouses, with private elevators and panoramic views of Biscayne Bay and the cerulean swathe of the Atlantic Ocean.

All the colors, materials, and design details have been executed in partnership with Aston Martin’s chief creative officer, Marek Reichman. Owners will even have the luxury of working side by side with Reichman while designing their condominiums. Each residence is fixed with elements inspired by the brand’s chariots, such as hand-stitched leather door tabs, bespoke artisan handles, carbon-fiber furniture in a gray-and-black scheme, and individual residence number-plate plinths designed like a custom license plate, boasting ownership.

Pricing for the units ranges from around $600,000 to $8.5 million, with penthouses costing between $14 million and $50 million. The tower is on track to be completed by 2021. Presales for units have already exceeded $150 million, showcasing Aston Martin’s continued commitment to prestige on and off the road.