Auberge Beach Residences & Spa Fort Lauderdale Unveils Restaurant and Spa Plans

The elevated amenities were designed by New York-based design firm Meyer Davis.

By on June 25, 2017
When it opens next year, Auberge Beach Residences & Spa Fort Lauderdale—a 171-condominium project situated on 450 feet of beachfront abutting the Atlantic Ocean—will bring a new standard of living to Floridians. The residential property has tapped interior design firm Meyer Davis to create an elevated dining concept and spa that will be open to both residents and the public. Though names have yet to be announced for the restaurant and spa, some design details have officially emerged.

Inside the 10,000-square-foot spa, Meyer Davis has chosen floor-to-ceiling windows and mood lighting to set the tone. Oak flooring, terrazzo countertops, and teak wood slates converge to create a refined retreat, and blue marble finishes mirror the azure ocean. After being pampered to the nines at the full-service spa and salon, guests can relax in oceanfront cabanas. The wave-kissed shore beckons just beyond, inviting guests to unfurl umbrellas and sunbathe to their hearts’ content.

The upscale restaurant will feature a farm-to-table menu and sophisticated wine program. A glass-encased wine wall and gray tile floor lead the way into the main dining area, where floor-to-ceiling windows overlook the ocean. Reclaimed wood floors, hanging light fixtures, and Calacatta Gold marble give the space an airy aesthetic.

Two bars—one indoors, one just steps from the shore—serve as gathering places for groups of friends. With state-of-the-art amenities like these, it’s not hard to see why the project boasts record-breaking pre-construction sales.

