Bali Homes: Live In a Luxury Residence At The Edge of The World

When architect Jean-Michel Gathy flew to Bali to look at a 370-acre plot on the island’s southernmost tip, he was immediately captivated by the panoramic ocean views. Charged with devising a masterplan for the Bukit Pandawa Resort & Golf complex—which includes a golf course completed last year as well as forthcoming hotels, residences, a beach club, an amphitheater, and an art center—Gathy and fellow architects went back again and again to the views. In March, construction officially began for the Residences at the Mandarin Oriental, Bali, a collection of 91 standalone villas within the complex which were created to maximize the stunning oceanfront vistas.

The topography of the site resembled terraced rice paddies, so builders created tiers of standalone villas with 180-degree views of the ocean or forest. Grass, shrubs, and palm trees cover the flat roof in front of each unit so that every home seemingly hangs on the cliff’s edge.

Priced from around $800,000 to $13 million, the residences range from just under 1,000 square feet to 10,764-square-feet custom layouts. All units come fully furnished and include pools and maid’s quarters. Forty homes have sold, and move-in dates are planned for early 2019. A standout amenity for all guests and owners will be a 1.2-mile walking trail hugging the cliff’s edge, which connects the residences with a funicular to the beach, three sacred Hindu temples, and the amphitheater, where traditional dancers will perform nightly. (moresidencesbali.com)