Bighorn Unveils 80,000-Square-Foot Clubhouse in Palm Desert

The desert is blooming this autumn as Bighorn, a golf club and residential community in Palm Desert, Calif., unveils its new 80,000-square-foot clubhouse. Open to members and their guests, the clubhouse soars 1,000 feet above the valley floor, offering stunning views of the surrounding mountains, desert, and Tom Fazio–designed golf course.

Made from Champagne-painted fascia, steel, concrete, glass rails, and limestone floors imported from Peru, the clubhouse is a playful mix of fanciful swoops and curvaceous elements. “The clubhouse is built on curves,” says Carl Cardinalli, president of Bighorn. “There are very few right angles to be found throughout the entire building. Visually, there is a striking acknowledgement that the radial patterning reflects the signature Bighorn sheep’s valiant horns.” Swaback Partners Architects, Lusardi Construction Company, Blackbird Interiors, and Guy Dreier Designs collaborated on the project.

Indoor and outdoor event spaces will accommodate the club’s year-round events and parties. A 16-foot cascading glass chandelier serves as a sculptural centerpiece in the open-concept clubhouse, and more than 50 televisions provide ample entertainment options. The clubhouse also features a collection of penthouses designed by architect Guy Dreier. Ranging from 5,200 to 6,800 square feet, the penthouses come with private elevators and offer sweeping views of the Coachella Valley.

Those who want to call the desert home can choose from a range of homesites, villas, and single-family properties currently available at Bighorn. Buyers who purchase a home at Bighorn will have access to residential amenities, including a community garage, golf course, and tennis and pickleball courts. Home to quirky boutiques and mid-century modern homes, the desert community of Palm Springs is around 30 minutes away.