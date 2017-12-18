Interior Designer Thom Filicia Brings Whimsy and Bold Colors to Miami’s Biscayne Beach

Biscayne Beach, a 52-story condominium with common areas and amenity spaces by celebrity designer Thom Filicia, has officially opened in Miami’s East Edgewater neighborhood. Filicia used gray woods, travertine stone, bronze, textured walls, artsy lighting, and furniture and artwork from the Thom Filicia Home Collection to give the building a beachy-chic look. A grand entrance with travertine floors and hand-painted silver-leaf wall coverings creates a sense of whimsy, while bold colors mirror the vibrant personality of Miami.

“I was inspired by the sand, the sea, and most of all the city,” says Filicia, who helms the New York–based design firm Thom Filicia. “By mixing natural elements with raw and refined materials, we created common areas that are bold and sophisticated yet inviting and approachable.”

The resort-style beach club showcases an L-shaped swimming pool surrounded by a white-sand beach with cabanas, fire pits, a beach bar, and a volleyball court. Additional amenity spaces include an indoor-outdoor great room with a full kitchen, a children’s water park and game room, a fitness center, and a full-service spa with a blowout bar, saunas, and massage rooms. Amenity spaces are silhouetted by panoramic views of Biscayne Bay, and a public walk provides access to the water.

Developed by South Florida–based real estate developer Two Roads Development and New York–based global real estate investment firm GTIS Partners, the ritzy tower will include 391 one- to three-bedroom condos and townhouse-style homes as well as two-story penthouses with rooftop pools and gardens.

As the building quickly approaches sellout, only two penthouses and one beach house are still available—priced from $1.6 million to $9.4 million. Cervera Real Estate is handling sales and marketing.