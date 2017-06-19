Condo Sales Begin for All Three New Towers at Waterline Square in New York City

Sales have officially launched for all 263 residences at Waterline Square, a New York City residential development with three high-rise towers, each designed by one of three celebrated architecture firms: Rafael Viñoly Architects, Richard Meier & Partners Architects, or Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates. Located on the Upper West Side near the Hudson River, the 2.2-million-square-foot project features a 2.6-acre park and more than 100,000 square feet of amenities, including a 30-foot rock climbing wall, indoor half-pipe skate park, and indoor tennis court. All the condominiums are located on or above the 20th floor of each building, offering soaring river and city views in an upscale urban environment.

Pritzker Prize-winning architect Richard Meier’s striking One Waterline Square—a glass and metal building that takes up an entire city block—houses units that boast sky-high ceilings, vast walls of glass, and materials finished in a white or natural palette. Designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates, Two Waterline Square is a modern glass structure with cascading terraces. Inside, soaring ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows frame the water and cityscape just beyond. More of a large-scale sculpture than a traditional tower, Three Waterline Square—conceived by Rafael Viñoly—is a multi-faceted, diamond-like structure with slanted banks of glass and contemporary decor.

The entire project is being overseen by Hill West Architects. Prices start at around $2 million, and occupants are expected to begin moving in late next year. (Inquiries: Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group, 212.586.8333.)