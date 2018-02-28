This Oceanfront Miami Beach Property Has So Many Plants, It Requires a Full-Time Botanist

Once in a while, a property comes along that perfectly blends the best of oceanfront living with a lush forest. Enter Eighty Seven Park Residences in Miami. Designed by Pritzker Prize–winning architect Renzo Piano, the slim, oval-shaped contemporary building sits peacefully between a lush 35-acre public park to the south and a two-acre private park to the north. Oodles of windows give residents uninterrupted views of Miami Beach.

Aiming to incorporate as much greenery as possible, the coastal getaway features 66 residences ranging from 1,400 to 7,000 square feet, a private park accessible to key holders that is reminiscent of New York City’s Gramercy Park, and a regularly curated indoor botanical garden overseen by the in-house botanist. In addition to decorating the lobby with everything from orchids to bonsai to petit cacti, the botanist will be available to help residents with their own personal landscaping and gardening. It’s never been quite this easy to sit back and smell the roses.

Designed by internationally renowned firm RDAI, the interiors are brushed in pristine white with touches of gray, Italian stone, American oak, and wraparound glass balconies. Owners will be given the option to customize their space with an array of available interior finishes and European-inspired bathrooms and kitchens.

The property boasts a variety of amenities, including pools, a quaint library festooned with potted plants, an electronics control center, as well as concierge and butler services. The on-site salon provides exclusive access to stylists, estheticians, and make-up artists, while the Soul Center Spa delivers massages, aquatic therapy, and foot baths—to name just a few.

At the end of a long day, settling down with an impeccable glass of wine is one of the simpler joys in life. Unique to Eighty Seven Park, Enoteca is a wine cellar that offers owners over 100 wines, food pairings, canapes and tapas, special events, and wine tastings. For a light snack or refreshment, Fugo Bar provides salads, juices, cocktails, and smoothies in the pool area.

Residences are priced from $1.6 million to $15.2 million.