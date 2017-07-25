EXCLUSIVE: Buy a Villa or Treehouse at Rosewood Residences Puerto Papagayo

Rainforests, volcanoes, beaches, and waterfalls blanket Costa Rica, creating an ecological wonderland that is as diverse as it is beautiful. Home to 5-percent of the world’s wildlife, the nation is teeming with everything from leatherback turtles and Howler monkeys to butterflies and lizards. In 2020, Rosewood Hotels and Resorts will open its first property on a hillside overlooking Culebra Bay, giving adventurous travelers a dreamy place to call home.

The 36-acre Rosewood Puerto Papagayo, Costa Rica property will be home to a 100-room hotel, a Rosewood spa, a beach club, and 92 private residences known as the Rosewood Residences Puerto Papagayo. Pre-construction reservations are now underway for the first 45 residences, with the official groundbreaking scheduled for next year.

In the first phase of development, Rosewood will build studios to four-bedroom villas as well as a two-story tree house that overlooks the water (the first of three tree houses that will eventually be offered for sale).

Residences will range from around 650 square feet to 3,900 square feet. Outfitted with terraces, plunge pools, and open-air living rooms, each of the cliff-side abodes are designed to highlight Costa Rica’s natural beauty from every angle.

Outdoorsy adventurers will feel right at home thanks to an array of alfresco activities including snorkeling, paddle boarding, zip lining, kayaking, and mountain biking. Wildlife sanctuaries, volcanoes, and nature preserves are located nearby, making it easy for homeowners to explore to their hearts’ content. Back at the resort, residents will have access to an arsenal of amenities including a private beach club, tennis center, and swimming pools. Residences are priced from $450,000 to $2.9 million.