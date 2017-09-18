Exclusive New Residences at Eighty East Tenth in New York City

Sales have officially launched at Eighty East Tenth, a 10-story building in Greenwich Village that was developed by Parametric Development Group and designed by NAVA Companies. The whimsical building stands out from other Big Apple buildings thanks to its Champagne-colored metal façade and exterior metal impressions. The whimsy continues inside, where the lobby includes hardwood paneling, a leather-detailed concierge desk, terrazzo floors, and floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook a sculpture garden, with artwork created by Brooklyn-based sculptor John Clement.

With only 12 units in total and no more than two residences per floor, Eighty East Tenth provides privacy and discretion for upscale residents. The one- to five-bedroom residences range from around 925 square feet to more than 5,000 square feet and feature 10-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling triple-glazed windows, and central heating and air conditioning.

Stained oak-plank floors cover the living rooms, hallways, and kitchens, with stained-oak chevron-patterned floors found in the bedrooms. Throughout the homes, earthy grays mix with marble, brass, and oak accents for a modern look that will appeal to buyers of all ages.

Kitchens include Calacatta marble islands with waterfall details, counters, and backsplashes as well as Miele appliances and recessed lighting. Master baths include freestanding tubs, glass-enclosed wet rooms with full-height marble walls, custom vanities, and—best of all—radiant-heated terrazzo floors.

Several of the units are also equipped with fireplaces and direct elevator access, making it easy for residents to stay cozy during the winter or slip out for a night on the town. Prices currently range from $1.85 million to $7.85 million, and occupancy is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2018.