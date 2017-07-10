EXCLUSIVE: Park Hyatt Residences Coming to Los Angeles

Star Wars has long had Cloud City. Now, Los Angeles is about to get Park Hyatt Residences—and while they share much in common, on balance, we’d rather be in L.A.

Oceanwide Plaza, a billion-dollar development in downtown Los Angeles, unveiled plans today for Park Hyatt Los Angeles Residences. On the drawing board: A collection of 164 private residences which will be the first major Park Hyatt-branded dwellings on the West Coast. Perched atop the five-star Park Hyatt Los Angeles hotel, the sky palaces are located near L.A. Live and the Staples Center.

One- to three-bedroom abodes will range from 1,065 to 2,720 square feet, while half-floor and duplex penthouses will vary from 5,500 to 8,775 square feet. “The residences capture L.A.’s local vibe with hints of glamour,” says interior designer Alessandro Munge of Studio Munge. “Natural wood embodies a more relaxed persona, while lush fabrics and polished stone provide a more luxe experience.” Marble and bronze metal mix with velvet, gradient glass accents, and warm woods to create interiors that are both elevated and accessible.

Each master suite features expansive glass windows that frame the cityscape, walk-in closets, and en suite bathrooms with freestanding tubs and glass-encased showers. Every kitchen will be outfitted with standard appliances such as built-in refrigerators and gas stoves as well as entertaining must-haves like wine fridges and warming drawers.

Located on the 23rd floor, the nearly 19,000-square-foot private amenity floor has everything from a yoga studio and fitness facility to an exhibition kitchen and private dining room. Outside, a sparkling pool is surrounded by cabanas, sunbeds, and lush landscaping, creating a resort-like reprieve from the traffic-laden streets below. Homeowners will also have access to outdoor amenities on the eighth floor, which are shared with owners who live in the Residences at Oceanwide Plaza.

Laden with native trees, verdant plants, and sizable patches of grass, the two-acre park is reminiscent of a secret garden hidden in the concrete jungle. A jogging track curves around the contours of the space, while two dog parks, a swimming pool, a playground, an event lawn, and a summer kitchen converge to create a city in the sky. Residents can also take advantage of a 24-hour concierge, housekeeping services, in-room dining, private transportation, and other high-end services.

Move-in will begin in 2019. Pricing has not yet been announced.