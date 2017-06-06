Four Seasons Private Residences Los Angeles Begins Construction

Construction is officially underway for the Four Seasons Private Residences Los Angeles, a 12-story project overlooking Beverly Hills and Hollywood Hills. Developer Genton Property Group will oversee construction of the glass-sheathed building, which is slated for completion in mid-2019. The high-end tower will house 58 condos and a top-floor penthouse suite, which could become the most expensive condo ever sold in Los Angeles (if it meets the rumored asking price of $50 million).

Spread across 12,000 square feet, the glass-walled penthouse seamlessly transitions between indoors and out-of-doors. The full-floor penthouse opens to a 9,000-square-foot rooftop oasis and swimming pool that offers 360-degree views of the city; a six-car garage further elevates the ultra-private space. The remaining 58 condos (with an average size of more than 2,400 square feet) are equipped with indoor-outdoor living areas that offer panoramic views of the cityscape.

Residents will have direct access to a slew of on-site amenities such as an open-air courtyard pool with private cabanas, a waterfall, and fire pits. The 3,250-square-foot fitness center is outfitted with state-of-the-art equipment, a masseuse station, as well as yoga, sauna, and steam rooms. The movie theater features sofas, mini bars, and access to private movie screenings—all the amenities befitting of a screening room in the world’s entertainment capital. Lavish restaurants, shops, and galleries are located within easy walking distance of the property, ensuring residents will have convenient access to the top attractions in Los Angeles.