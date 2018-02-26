This New York City Condominium Brings the Art Gallery Experience to the Comfort of Your Home

From Boston to Miami, residential buildings with one-of-a-kind sculptures and installations are attracting homeowners with an eye for artistry. Now, developers Adam America Real Estate and Vanke U.S. have launched sales for the aptly named Galerie, a 182-unit building that aims to bring the art gallery experience home. Located across the street from MoMA PS1 in New York City’s Long Island City neighborhood, the 11-story condominium will showcase a curated art program for residents and the community. Known as ArtBox, the rotating art exhibit will feature the work of more than 20 artists, including a group installation of eight Long Island City artists. The exhibition will be on display in the building, and many of the works (from $275 to $10,000) will be available for purchase.

The interiors will be designed by ODA New York and Paris Forino Interior Design. A mix of concrete, brick, and glass combined with various architectural glazing styles—such as punched, curtain, and window walls—will add to the artistic aesthetic. White oak flooring, Carrina Caesarstone countertops, and honed Zebra-milk marble give the residences a sleek and airy ambience. A pop of emerald green in the customized herringbone marble floors pair nicely with matte walnut-paneled walls in the powder room. Residents will have access to 13,000 square feet of amenities, including an indoor pool, a sculpture garden that includes an Allen Glatter curvilinear piece, a fitness center, a pet spa, and a dreamy rooftop terrace with stunning views of the city.

“We are now seeing the market mature with higher-end, elevated condominium development. Adam America and Vanke U.S. are responding to the new need in the neighborhood with Galerie’s unique design, sophisticated interiors, expansive condo amenities, and embracement of art,” says Brendan Aguayo, senior vice president and managing director at Halstead Property Development Marketing.

Completion of the building is set for mid-2019. Studios and one- to three-bedroom units are available, priced from $595,000 to upward of $2.5 million. The Aguayo Team at Halstead Property Development Marketing is handling sales for the project.