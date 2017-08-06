// RR One

This Glamorous Georgian Mansion Overlooks the Hudson River

The 18,000-square-foot masterpiece is the second home to be built at Greystone on Hudson.

By on August 6, 2017
6 Carriage Trail, Greystone on Hudson

Though it was just completed last month, 6 Carriage Trail has a far older and more stately feel than its 2017 construction might suggest: The 18,000-square-foot Georgian mansion was designed to mirror homes from America’s illustrious Gilded Age. When first working on the property in 2015, builders discovered a 2,000-year-old Roman tombstone on the building site—a rare relic that only adds to the property’s historic feel. The nine-bedroom masterpiece is the second home to be built at Greystone on Hudson, a gated collection of Old World estates that overlook the Hudson River.

The mansion, sited on a 2.83-acre plot at the end of a private cul-de-sac and built from stone quarried on-site, overlooks the Hudson River and Tappan Zee Bridge. Spread across more than 18,000 square feet, the home was built to entertain. There’s a formal ballroom for those who long to dance the night away and even a movie theater for those who prefer to relax indoors. An indoor fitness facility houses everything from a basketball court and rock climbing wall to yoga and exercise rooms. Bookworms will want to camp out in the two-story library (inspired by the library Pierpont Morgan built in 1906), where mahogany millwork, a fireplace, and vast windows create a regal reading space.

On the main floor, a fireplace anchors the great room, and the formal dining room can accommodate a crowd. The gourmet kitchen is outfitted with a butler’s pantry, striking white island, and Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances. Boasting everything from a fireplace and sitting room to his-and-hers baths and a terrace that overlooks the Hudson River, the master suite’s amenities rival those of a five-star hotel. The remaining bedrooms feature en-suite baths and walk-in closets.

Outside, a swimming pool and tennis court overlook the river. The mansion is currently on the market for around $13 million.

