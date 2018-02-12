This Residential Building Will Have the Highest Rooftop Pool in New York City

For a rooftop experience like no other, look no further than New York–based developer Extell’s forthcoming Brooklyn Point residential skyscraper, which will display the highest rooftop pool in all of New York City upon completion in 2020. Positioned atop a 68-story building that will be designed by architecture firm Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates, the 27-foot-long pool will be suspended 680 feet above ground—making it nearly 100 feet higher than the famous Marina Bay Sands Hotel pool in Singapore.

Design plans from Mathews Nielsen Landscape Architects reveal that the sky-high sanctuary will include lush landscaping, changing rooms and showers, and an outdoor dining area where residents and guests can enjoy dinner against the dazzling backdrop of New York City. The resort-like oasis will also feature a sun deck built for lounging, a stargazing observatory, and plenty of space for outdoor movie screenings. Slated to be open each year from spring through fall, the heated infinity-edge pool will offer panoramic views of the Manhattan skyline.

Rising nearly 700 feet above ground, the downtown Brooklyn tower will be the tallest building in the borough—and it will house 458 high-end units with bespoke interiors by Katherine Newman Design. Residents will have access to 40,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenities in the building as well as a wealth of entertainment and dining possibilities in the Big Apple. Those who want to venture out into the city will find plenty of shopping, dining, and entertainment options within easy walking distance.

Construction for the glass-sheathed tower is currently underway, and sales are on track to launch next month. Prices are expected to range from around $840,000 to $4 million.

If you can’t bear the thought of waiting 2 years to see the remarkable pool in person, feast your eyes on these stellar swimming pools in the meantime.