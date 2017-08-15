Sales Launch for New Units at the Harrison in San Francisco

San Francisco–based design darling Ken Fulk is the man behind the magic at the Harrison, a 49-story, 298-unit high-rise in San Francisco, Calif. From a swanky emerald-green lounge that overlooks the Bay Bridge to an inviting grand lobby, Fulk designed the building amenities to delight.

Fulk’s upscale, delightfully eccentric design choices pair perfectly with the newly launched one- and two-bedroom homes at the Harrison, which were envisioned by designer Kara Smith of SF Design. Equipped with floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook the city and bay, the residences function as secluded sky sanctuaries. Siberian oak wood floors are showcased throughout, and Carrara marble countertops and backsplashes elevate the space. In the gourmet kitchens, state-of-the-art appliances from Bosch Ascenta, Bertazzoni, and Sub-Zero pair with custom cabinets for a cooking space sure to delight epicures. Both cosmopolitan and chic, the residences are further differentiated by unique design details such as unlacquered brass accents and suede wallpaper.

The building is equipped with an on-site concierge service, 24-hour valet parking, electric vehicle charging stations, and a bicycle storage room. Residents will also have access to a homeowner penthouse lounge on the 49th floor, a catering kitchen, a custom wine bar, and a private dining area. Prices for the units range from $995,000 to around $1.35 million.