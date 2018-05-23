Here’s Your Chance to Live in a Luxe New Development in Dublin

International sales have officially launched for Lansdowne Place, a 215-unit residential development in Dublin’s swanky Ballsbridge neighborhood. Overseen by Irish developer Chartered Land, the glass-and-brick building is located on the site of the former Trinity College Botanical Gardens. Architecture firm O’Mahony Pike was tasked with designing an urban oasis encircled by verdant landscaped gardens. Designed to mirror the Victorian homes that populate the peaceful, tree-lined neighborhood, the complex includes lush private courtyards and alfresco terraces.

“We designed Lansdowne Place to create a legacy to this historic area of Dublin,” says Michael Hussey, director at O’Mahony Pike. “The stand-alone pavilions and terraced residential buildings have been set within new landscaped gardens, which retain the original specimen trees, recalling the botanic history of the site.” Several of the trees and plants were preserved from the Botanic Gardens that graced the grounds for 150 years.

London-based interiors firm Goddard Littlefair oversaw the interiors. “With this being our first project in Ireland and one which carries such prestige, we wanted to establish a project design to create a unique result . . . with a Dublin edge,” says Martin Goddard, director and cofounder of Goddard Littlefair.

The one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments (including 24 penthouses) range in size from 782 square feet to 1,910 square feet. Floor-to-ceiling windows, sunrooms, natural stone finishes, and oak floors give the units a light, airy aesthetic. (Homeowners can choose between light and dark palettes for the finishes.) The open-concept layouts feature kitchens with Miele appliances, bedrooms with walk-in wardrobes, and light-drenched living rooms that overlook Aviva Stadium (home of Ireland’s national rugby and football teams) and the bay.

Residents will have access to a 24-hour concierge service and a two-story residents’ club with a lounge, library, cinema, private dining room, outdoor terrace, and a full-service spa with a gym, fitness studio, sauna, steam room, and treatment rooms.

Current prices range from around $943,000 to $2.71 million. Savills International is in charge of the listing.