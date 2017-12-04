Take a Photo Tour of Miami Beach’s Louver House

In 2015, developers Mast Capital broke ground on Louver House, a 12-unit boutique condominium in Miami Beach’s historic South of Fifth neighborhood. Following an official completion ceremony that took place this August, buyers have begun moving into the Rene Gonzalez-designed building—and newly released imagery reveals the scope of the project.

On the outside, a slated entry pavilion made from an old carriage house serves as a striking entryway for the four-story building. Eye-catching overhangs and horizontal slats give the building a bit of a mid-century modern motif, while a palm-lined swimming pool serves as an urban oasis.

Inside, the three-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath units range from 2,088 square feet to 2,432 square feet. Floor-to-ceiling energy efficient windows allow sunlight to stream into the open-concept abodes, which also feature private elevators and 10-foot ceilings. Kitchens include quartz countertops and Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances, while baths showcase frameless, glass-enclosed showers and floating vanities. Private terraces with glass railings overlook the palm trees outside, and the penthouses feature private rooftop terraces and spas.

Building amenities include an outdoor yoga studio, fitness center, infinity pool, and rooftop garden deck. The condominium also comes with secured garage parking and 24-hour security surveillance.

Residents are only steps away from the beach, and many of Miami Beach’s hottest bars and restaurants are within easy walking distance.

Prices for the remaining units range from $1.9 million to $3.6 million.