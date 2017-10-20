This Sumptuous New Home in London Is Ready for Its First Residents

On a quiet street in Chelsea, the newly built St. Luke’s House displays a traditional brick façade, sash windows, and wrought-iron railings. Seastar Developments designed the detached home to fit seamlessly with the neighboring Georgian architecture—but what sets it apart are the surprises inside.

The black-lacquer entry door leads into 4,000 square feet of living space on five levels, which are connected by a spiral staircase. Juliette Byrne’s captivating interiors, dressed in crisp whites and warm creams, boast earth-toned furnishings and chrome or rose-gold hardware. An integrated system controls heating, cooling, and lighting. Settings for the variety of unique light fixtures—uplights, downlights, and bespoke chandeliers—create changing moods while multifarious mirrors reflect the light, adding sparkle and dimension to the spacious rooms.

On the ground floor are the garage, the drawing room with a marble Queen Anne bolection fireplace, and a study with a bronze fretwork sliding screen and custom bookcases. From these rooms, French doors open onto an outdoor brick-and-limestone patio, silhouetted by a living green wall. One level down is the guest room and a sleek kitchen and dining room equipped with Gaggenau appliances, Smallbone cabinetry, Calacatta Oro marble countertops, and glass doors that lead to the lower courtyard.

An elegant master bedroom occupies an entire floor. Hand-painted silk wallpaper, window shutters, rock-crystal fixtures, and a Calacatta Oro marble en suite with a silver soaking tub provide a serene retreat. Two well-appointed bedrooms located on the top floor share a large bathroom featuring marble surfaces with mirror accents. The basement floor caters to residents’ relaxation and entertainment with a cinema, a billiards room, a bar, a wine cellar, a plant room, and a wellness center with a steam room and ample space for a gym.

When it’s time to venture outdoors, St. Luke’s Church and gardens lie just around the corner, with King’s Road, Harrod’s, and the Sloane Square and South Kensington Underground stations within walking distance.

The home is currently on the market for around $17.4 million.