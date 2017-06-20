New York City’s Poshest New Address Is Now Available for Lease

New York’s buzziest new building brings the feel of a boutique hotel to the residential realm. Located at 515 West 38th Street in Hudson Yards, Henry Hall is a lively and lavish living space where owners can experience high-end dining and bar concepts without leaving the building. The 225-unit apartment tower—which began leasing studios and one- to two-bedroom units earlier this month—features a restaurant by Delicious Hospitality as well as swanky lounges, a second-floor bar, and a wine room.

Esteemed interior designer Ken Fulk oversaw the creation of the posh public spaces (such as a double-height lobby with marble floors and a brass-and-teak staircase that connects the lobby to the bar) as well as the regal residences. Fulk modeled the apartments after grand hotel suites, complete with high ceilings and oversize steel-encased windows that frame the steel-and-glass cityscape just outside. Ash hardwood floors are featured throughout the units, and the bathrooms include hexagonal-tiled floors. The gourmet kitchens are outfitted with stainless steel appliances and white quartz countertops and backsplashes.

Residents can take advantage of the onsite rooftop deck, club room, and fitness center, or enjoy a leisurely stroll at the nearby High Line park. Rental prices start at $3,200 per month.