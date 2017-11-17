Coast Is Clear: Live at the Intersection of Sunset Blvd. and the PCH in the Pacific Palisades

Sunset Boulevard and the Pacific Coast Highway may form one of the most iconic coastal corners in all of Los Angeles. Yet until recently, this prime perch in the Pacific Palisades remained mostly undeveloped.

Now, however, a new development featuring 53 luxury residences will take full advantage of its ocean-facing location. “This is an exceptional property, one where every residence will have ocean views,” says Afshin Etebar, president of etco Homes, which collaborated with Taylor Morrison to develop the nearly four-acre site known as One Coast. “About 90 percent of the homes will include direct and unobstructed ocean views that are truly spectacular.”

Modern residences will offer a mix of styles, including townhomes and single-level flats. “Some will offer underground parking where you take an elevator to your residence—more of a high-rise-style condo,” says Etebar. “Others will have private driveways and garages. All of them will be made of concrete, which is a higher caliber of construction compared to most condo projects in Los Angeles.”

Bucilla Group Architecture was tapped to design the homes, which include three- to five-bedroom residences that range from 2,800 to 5,000 square feet. Privately accessed by elevator, each unit opens to either an interior foyer or a lobby landing. Almost all will include dramatic rooftop decks with views of the Pacific Ocean as well as surrounding canyons, mesas, mountains, and parks.

Homes will start in the low $3 millions and are expected to launch in spring of 2018. While the Pacific Palisades is known for seven- and eight-figure single-family homes, its condominium market is rising dramatically: Prices for condos in the area are up more than 20 percent from a year ago.