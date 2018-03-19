Sales Launch for Palazzo Della Luna on Miami’s Fisher Island

Sales officially launched last month for Palazzo Della Luna, the second condominium in a residential development on Fisher Island in Miami, Fla. Similar to sister property Palazzo Del Sol (a 10-story waterfront building that was recently named the “Best Residential Development in the United States” by the International Property Awards), the building showcases Mediterranean design and ritzy, contemporary interiors. Built on the last remaining waterfront parcel on Fisher Island, the property features architecture by Miami-based architect Kobi Karp, interiors by New York–based firm Champalimaud Design, and landscape design by Enzo Enea.

Overseen by PDS Development LLC and developer Heinrich von Hanau, the 10-story building has 50 three- to seven-bedroom units. Ranging in size from 3,724 to 10,194 square feet, the waterfront residences effortlessly combine old-world decor, rich colors, and contemporary accents. Large glass windows look out to the ocean, bay, golf course, and downtown Miami. Wide-plank European oak wood floors, book-matched marble, and outdoor terraces add to the airy, open-concept aesthetic.

“The design of Palazzo Della Luna embraces the tranquil and natural environment of Fisher Island, creating a lifestyle experience that emphasizes refined living,” says Winston Kong, partner at Champalimaud Design. “By crafting a series of spaces that are epicurean yet subdued, and curating bespoke finishes, the public realm provides a sense of ‘luxury upon arrival’ while the residences become havens of serenity. Material choices such as plaster bas relief, gilded glass, statuary marble, terrazzo, and cerused oak contribute to an atmosphere of understated elegance and ease with just the right touch of indulgence.”

Owners will have access to infinity-edge swimming pools, his-and-hers saunas, poolside cabanas, a children’s playroom, and a slew of other amenities. An outdoor park with outdoor tea gardens, a yoga lawn, a bocce ball court, and a croquet lawn connects the two buildings.

The residences are priced from $6.5 million to $40 million. The building is on track to be completed in summer 2019.