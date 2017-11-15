Sky High: Inside a Palatial Penthouse That Soars Above Manhattan

Designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM) architecture firm, the 65-story structure at 252 East 57th Street is characterized by glass and curvaceous angles, looming large over Manhattan’s Billionaire Row. Opaque glass panels and an inner glass wall usher guests over a reflecting pool and into an attended lobby with a living green wall. The wow factor continues throughout the building, with residences offering double and triple exposures of Central Park and the East River.

Penthouse 65, a recently released unit that encompasses the entire top floor of the building, is the crème de la crème—an 8,139-square-foot residence with six bedrooms, seven baths, and two balconies. Wrapped in glass, the sky-high penthouse offers 360-degree views of the George Washington Bridge, Central Park, and other notable New York City landmarks. The unit’s nearly 13-foot ceilings and walls of glass drench every inch with sunlight, creating an open and airy environment. A living and dining area spans the north side of the dwelling, and the sumptuous master suite—bedecked with two baths, dressing rooms, and a wet bar—is located on the south side.

Residents will have access to the building’s 75-foot swimming pool, hydrotherapy circuit spa, children’s playroom, dog-grooming station, and personalized concierge services by Luxury Attaché.

The penthouse is listed for $37.5 million—rivaling some of the finest residences in the city.