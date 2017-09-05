Live in a Gargantuan Jenga Puzzle at Dubai’s Royal Atlantis Residences

Towering high above the glassy waters of the Arabian Gulf in Dubai, the Royal Atlantis Residences will provide a luxurious new standard of living in a city famous for its over-the-top features. On track to be completed in 2019, the 231-unit structure is a curvaceous, Jenga-like building made of glass and situated on the Palm. The glamorous complex will showcase two- to five-bedroom dwellings ranging from 1,498 to 17,000 square feet.

Envisioned by interior designer Sybille de Margerie, the residences will include polished stone floors, state-of-the-art kitchens with custom cabinets and stainless-steel appliances, and doubled-glazed, floor-to-ceiling windows with sliding glass doors that open to spacious balconies and terraces. Each residence will offer panoramic vistas of the water or cityscape.

The sky courts are equipped with vast terraces, landscaped gardens, and glass-encased plunge pools. The garden suites will feature private pools, sizable entertaining spaces, and two landscaped gardens designed to be a soothing oasis for residents. And the sky-high, full-floor penthouses offer private terraces with covered pavilions and elevated glass pools. The glass motif continues inside, where vast walls overlook the Arabian Gulf and Dubai skyline.

Sales are officially underway, with prices starting at $2 million.