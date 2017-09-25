Sales Launch for 277 Fifth Avenue in New York City’s NoMad District

With new developments seemingly springing up every week, it can sometimes feel like luxury high-rises in New York City are a dime a dozen. But some projects still manage to stand out from what often feels like an overcrowded market. Case in point: 277 Fifth Avenue, a Rafael Viñoly–designed building in Manhattan’s NoMad district.

The 55-story building, which will be one of the tallest towers in the neighborhood, overlooks landmarks like the Empire State Building and the Hudson River, but what really sets it apart is the fact that every residence is a corner unit with dual exposures—meaning owners will be able to see almost half of Manhattan from their glass-encased dwellings. All residences are more than 100 feet above Fifth Avenue, ensuring a bird’s-eye view of the iconic street below. “We created breathtaking panoramas by purchasing the air rights from six surrounding sites,” says Moshe Shuster, president of Victor Group. “This enabled us to prevent surrounding vertical growth that might jeopardize our residents’ views.”

Designer Jeffrey Beers used woods and natural stones to create warmth in the units. Gourmet kitchens will include white Italian marble islands and matching backsplashes, Miele appliances, millwork pantries, and painted glass cabinets, while the spa-like master baths will incorporate Italian marble and Dornbracht fixtures. Several of the residences will feature 20-foot ceilings and loggias that open to the blue skies.

The 130 one- to four-bedroom residences will range from 828 to 4,520 square feet and will be priced from around $2 million. Sales have officially launched for the first five units; the current one- and two-bedroom listings are asking between $1.9 million to $4.2 million. Move-ins will begin at the end of 2018.