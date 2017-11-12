Sales Launch for 570 Broome in New York City

Sales have officially launched for 570 Broome, a 25-story condominium in New York City’s West Soho neighborhood. Designed by Tahir Demircioglu, the building is crafted from a cube-like formation of Neolith sintered stone slabs that frame three-story-high walls of glass. The stone motif continues inside with stonework sourced from quarries in Greece.

A lobby with a custom ceiling light installation created by award-winning design firm SOM (known for One World Trade Center and the Burj Khalifa) and a private garden anchored by a Japanese maple tree set the stage for the rest of the building. The 54 one- to three-bedroom residences feature nearly 11-foot ceilings, hardwood oak floors with a toasted walnut finish, and floor-to-ceiling windows that highlight the Hudson River and bustling neighborhoods below. Walnut-stained oak kitchen cabinets and Miele appliances star in the kitchens, while Calacatta Alto marble countertops and backsplashes add a polished look.

The full-floor penthouses offer elevator service to private entryways, kitchens with Miele five-burner gas ranges and wine refrigerators, and five-fixture marble master baths. Equipped with two private outdoor terraces with glass railings, Penthouse A offers some of the building’s best views.

Buyers will have access to a private residents’ lounge that opens to an outdoor terrace, a fitness center, and a yoga studio.

Stribling Marketing Associates is exclusively handling marketing and sales for the project. Prices start at $.135 million.