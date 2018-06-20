Sales Launch at the Harland-West Hollywood

Located just blocks from the glitz and glamour of the Sunset Strip and Beverly Hills, the Harland-West Hollywood represents a new take on California modernism. Developed by Faring and DM Developments, the 37-unit building features one-, two-, and three-bedroom townhomes and penthouses with mid-century-modern flair. Sales have officially launched for the residential oasis, which features architecture by R&A Architecture + Design Inc. and interiors by Marmol Radziner.

Ranging from 1,500 to over 3,100 square feet, the units feature floor-to-ceiling walls of glass, wide-plank European floors, and spacious private patios and terraces. Townhomes are outfitted with double-height great rooms, while penthouses are equipped with rooftop terraces that sport planters, wood decks, outdoor kitchens, and pergolas. The minimalist kitchens feature Miele appliances, custom walnut cabinets, and Calacatta marble slab countertops and backsplashes. (Some kitchens will also have Calacatta marble waterfall islands.)

“At the Harland, we were looking to design an icon for our times,” says Christian Robert, cofounder and principal at R&A Architecture + Design Inc., “a residence that captures the quintessential lifestyle experiences of the Case Study House Series with sculptural elements, exquisite detailing, and an indoor-outdoor vibe that will bring a sense of vitality and status to the neighborhood.”

Each of the residences offers sweeping views of the Hollywood Hills and convenient access to nearby shopping and dining options. “The Harland-West Hollywood is addressing buyers’ needs in Los Angeles for high-end homes in walkable areas, with an elevated level of design and vertical living,” says Cory Weiss, president of Douglas Elliman Development Marketing’s Western Region.

Residents will have access to an entertainment lounge (outfitted with a private dining room, kitchen, bar, and pool table) as well as a screening room, fitness center, yoga studio, and bowling alley. A lush landscaped courtyard provides a welcome escape from the city.

Sales and marketing are being handled exclusively by Douglas Elliman Development Marketing. Prices start at $2 million.