This San Francisco Spec Home Offers Private Beach Access

San Francisco–based art dealer Serge Sorokko is offering a Bay Area parcel of land along with plans for an 8,000-square-foot beachfront spec house. Located about 16 miles from San Francisco in Tiburon, Calif., the 7.4-acre Lot 5 site is fully entitled, and the plans for the modern, minimalist spec home—designed by Stanley Saitowitz—have been submitted to Marin County for design review.

Buyers can purchase the lot and architectural plans for $12.75 million or get the finished home (set for completion in 2019) for around $35 million. Situated on the San Francisco Bay shoreline, the lot offers direct access to a private beach—and it’s only a few miles from the Golden Gate Bridge. Plans for the modern home reveal six bedrooms (including a sumptuous master suite), five baths, a powder room, a wine cellar, a screening room, a gym, a chef’s kitchen, an infinity pool, and a detached pool house.

Saitowitz designed the minimalist home with a horizontal floor and roof that frame the rolling hills and beach. Outside, the yard will be designed by landscape architect Bernard Trainor.

Next door, Sorokko is offering a 3.2-acre lot and plans for an 8,000-square-foot modern home designed by Craig Steely. That waterfront home—which features six bedrooms, six baths, a powder room, a wine cellar, a media room, a gym, a steam room and sauna, an outdoor kitchen, and a plunge pool with a detached guest suite—is slated for completion in 2019. Buyers can purchase the lot and plans for $4.25 million, or the completed home for $18 million.

Bill Smith and Scott Woods of Pacific Union International hold both listings.